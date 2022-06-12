Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Decreases By 50.0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $15.47 on Friday. Benesse has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

