Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Expands By 116.4%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BGR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

