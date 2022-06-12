Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Increases By 144.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,066. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

