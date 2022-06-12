Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 161.5%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.