Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 161.5%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

