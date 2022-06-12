Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Declines By 50.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bouygues stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2786 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.