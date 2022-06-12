Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 61.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Brambles stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,305. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

