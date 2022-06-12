Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Rises By 144.8%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DRUG opened at $1.07 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 115.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 110,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

