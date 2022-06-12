Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 53.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BYD stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. BYD has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $82.50.
About BYD
