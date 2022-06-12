Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 53.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYD stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. BYD has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

About BYD (Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

