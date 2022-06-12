Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Rises By 130.8%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CANL traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 4,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. CannLabs has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
