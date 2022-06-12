Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Rises By 130.8%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CANL traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 4,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. CannLabs has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Get CannLabs alerts:

CannLabs Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.