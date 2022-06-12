Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Expands By 110.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CZMWY traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.25. 12,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $110.10 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

