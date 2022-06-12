Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Decreases By 58.7%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.33.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.