Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Rises By 110.2%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 887,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,898. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.25.
About Central Japan Railway (Get Rating)
