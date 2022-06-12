Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Rises By 110.2%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 887,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,898. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.25.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

