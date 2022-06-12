Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Expands By 162.2%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the May 15th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRHC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Cohn Robbins has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 268,372 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

