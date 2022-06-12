Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Grows By 150.5%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.39) to €8.20 ($8.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

