Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Rises By 109.0%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Crexendo stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -14.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 355,295 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $980,614.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,949,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 28,909 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,034,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,103,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 450,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,549 and have sold 48,000 shares valued at $146,680. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

