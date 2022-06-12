Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Rises By 105.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Critical Elements Lithium stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

