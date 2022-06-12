Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Rises By 105.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Critical Elements Lithium stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
