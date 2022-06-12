Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Expands By 134.4%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. 56,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 259.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.