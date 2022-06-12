Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Expands By 125.8%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%.

In related news, Director Markus Sieger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $45,448. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

