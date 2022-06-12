Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Expands By 171.4%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CynergisTek stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.41.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

