Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Decreases By 55.1%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIISY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($4.12) to GBX 326 ($4.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 315 ($3.95) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.37.

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

