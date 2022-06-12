Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Increases By 117.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of DUNEW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 1,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

