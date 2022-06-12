Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Grows By 178.0%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
