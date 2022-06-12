Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Decreases By 56.4%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

