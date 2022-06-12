Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Grows By 163.0%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZFL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EZFill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZFill alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. EZFill has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of EZFill in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

EZFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.