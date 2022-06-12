Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Rises By 123.1%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 69.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FDT stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. 150,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.