Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declines By 49.0%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

