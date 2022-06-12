Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Declines By 61.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,422 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,175.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

GRID stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,781. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $107.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.