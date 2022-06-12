Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Decreases By 61.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GRID traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. 60,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,781. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $107.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,175.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

