Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Decreases By 61.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:GRID traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. 60,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,781. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $107.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
