Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Decreases By 61.5%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 587,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,076. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.
