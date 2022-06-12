Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Decreases By 61.5%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 587,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,076. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

