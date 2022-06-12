Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 105.9%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FYX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $101.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
