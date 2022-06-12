Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 105.9%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FYX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,181 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,480,000.

