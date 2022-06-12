Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 105.9%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,181 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

