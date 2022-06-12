Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declines By 57.5%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $915,000.
SKOR stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.
