Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Declines By 50.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $27.69 on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

FPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($61.29) to €54.00 ($58.06) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($69.89) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

