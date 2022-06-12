Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Grows By 107.7%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,759,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTCH remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,918,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

