Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Declines By 57.1%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 308,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 217,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,242. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

