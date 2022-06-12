Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Rises By 118.5%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the May 15th total of 572,100 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HCI Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $64.21. 88,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,529. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

