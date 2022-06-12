Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Declines By 50.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $75.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

