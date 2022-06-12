Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Grows By 136.8%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the May 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of IGACW stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,637. IG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.