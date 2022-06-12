Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Rises By 123.3%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.8966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

