Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Decreases By 52.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $299.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.78. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.36.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 63.26% and a net margin of 97.54%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

