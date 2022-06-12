Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Expands By 134.4%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,462. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIII. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

