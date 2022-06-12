Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Drops By 55.9%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPVI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 1,919,439 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $15,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,344,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 343,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

