Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Drops By 58.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BSMU stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

