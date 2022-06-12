Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Drops By 58.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BSMU stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $26.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
