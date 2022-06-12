Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 48.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.