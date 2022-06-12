Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Expands By 151.0%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 151.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 72,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

