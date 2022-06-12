Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Expands By 180.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $27.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

