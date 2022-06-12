Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Declines By 53.0%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period.

