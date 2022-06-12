Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Increases By 113.3%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,243,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 15th total of 1,989,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,304.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JNNDF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

