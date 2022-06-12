Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Increases By 113.3%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,243,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 15th total of 1,989,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,304.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JNNDF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.