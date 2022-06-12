Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 107.6%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
