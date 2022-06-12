Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Decreases By 48.0%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,454,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 6,642,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 690.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHOTF. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

